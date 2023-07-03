Wahoo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 93. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 3, 2023 in Wahoo, NE
