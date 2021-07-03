Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90. 67 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 3, 2021 in Wahoo, NE
