The Wahoo area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though it will feel even hotter at 110. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 68 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory until FRI 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 28, 2023 in Wahoo, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Wahoo. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
The Wahoo area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 6…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Wahoo. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect…
Wahoo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of…
The Wahoo area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect d…