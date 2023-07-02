The forecast is showing a hot day in Wahoo. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 2, 2023 in Wahoo, NE
