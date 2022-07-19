Wahoo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 66 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 19, 2022 in Wahoo, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Just isolated showers this morning, but scattered storms are expected this afternoon and evening in central and eastern Nebraska. A few could be severe. Here's the latest on the timing and hazards.
The Heat Advisory has shifted east for today. Cooler temps in most of Nebraska Saturday as rain returns. A few severe storms can't be ruled out. Get the latest information in our updated forecast.
The Wahoo area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and…
A Heat Advisory is in effect for central Nebraska, but it won't be much better elsewhere. As temperatures peak, showers and storms will be popping up as well. Full details in our latest forecast.
Tonight's weather conditions in Wahoo: Partly cloudy. Low near 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Wahoo area can expect a very h…
Tonight's weather conditions in Wahoo: A mostly clear sky. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatu…
Wahoo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of…
Wahoo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
The Wahoo area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 98. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
Small rain chances today, but better chances for Thursday. Already hot temperatures look to get worse as well. Track the rain and see how high our temperatures will climb in our updated forecast.