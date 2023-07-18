Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Wahoo. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.
