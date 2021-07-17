Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 17, 2021 in Wahoo, NE
