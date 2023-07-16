The Wahoo area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 46% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 16, 2023 in Wahoo, NE
