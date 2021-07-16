Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 16, 2021 in Wahoo, NE

The Wahoo area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.