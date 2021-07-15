Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 15, 2021 in Wahoo, NE

Wahoo folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.