Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Wahoo area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 14, 2023 in Wahoo, NE
