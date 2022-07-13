Wahoo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 93. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 13, 2022 in Wahoo, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
“We typically don’t have small supercells inside of a larger rain area,” a weather service official said. “So there were just a couple of pretty unique things about this event.”
Isolated severe storms possible this evening in the western part of the state. Dry for all Wednesday, but temperatures are going up. Full details on the severe threat and heat in our weather update.
Wahoo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
The severe weather threat has come to an end, but the chance for showers and storms continues. See when rain is most likely in our area and how much we'll cool down in our updated forecast.
This evening's outlook for Wahoo: Mostly clear. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are p…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Wahoo. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thund…
For the drive home in Wahoo: Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Low 69F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of r…
For the drive home in Wahoo: Clear. Low near 65F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Wahoo area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It loo…
This evening in Wahoo: Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, Wahoo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…