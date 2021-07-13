Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 13, 2021 in Wahoo, NE

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.