Wahoo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 23% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 11, 2022 in Wahoo, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
“We typically don’t have small supercells inside of a larger rain area,” a weather service official said. “So there were just a couple of pretty unique things about this event.”
While isolated showers and storms are in the forecast, the heat is the big story across the state today. Still hot, but a better chance of rain and possibly severe storms Tuesday. Full details here.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Wahoo. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thund…
For the drive home in Wahoo: Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Low 69F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of r…
For the drive home in Wahoo: Clear. Low near 65F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Wahoo area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It loo…
Wahoo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 100. Today has the makings o…
For the drive home in Wahoo: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 m…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
This evening in Wahoo: Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Thu…
Watch now: Hot and windy Wednesday with a chance of severe storms and brush fires in western Nebraska
Hot and windy today, but not much humidity, especially across western Nebraska. This could cause brush fires before storms move in during the afternoon and evening. Here's the latest information.