Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 10, 2021 in Wahoo, NE

Today's temperature in Wahoo will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SAT 12:30 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.

