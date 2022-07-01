Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 1, 2022 in Wahoo, NE

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wahoo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

