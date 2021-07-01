Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 1, 2021 in Wahoo, NE

The forecast is showing a hot day in Wahoo. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.