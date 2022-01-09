It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 29. Today's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2022 in Wahoo, NE
Winter storm conditions are expected for parts of Nebraska today and everyone will be dealing with numbingly cold temperatures. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest forecast.
