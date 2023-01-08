Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2023 in Wahoo, NE

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Wahoo today. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.