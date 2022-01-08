 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2022 in Wahoo, NE

Wahoo residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 11 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.

