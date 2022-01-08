Wahoo residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 11 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2022 in Wahoo, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Winter storm conditions are expected for parts of Nebraska today and everyone will be dealing with numbingly cold temperatures. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest forecast.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 19. Today's forecasted lo…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Wahoo today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 9 though it will feel even colder at 8. We'll see a low temperat…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Wahoo today. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel even colder at 12. -1 degree is today's …
For the drive home in Wahoo: Bitterly cold. Cloudy. Low around 0F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel even colder at 22. Today's forecasted lo…
For the drive home in Wahoo: Partly cloudy and windy. Low 7F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be…
This evening's outlook for Wahoo: A mostly clear sky. Low 8F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Wahoo tomo…