Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 7, 2022 in Wahoo, NE

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel even colder at 22. Today's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Wahoo could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the South.