Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2022 in Wahoo, NE

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 9 though it will feel even colder at 8. We'll see a low temperature of 0 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Wahoo could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from THU 12:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST.