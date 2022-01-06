It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 9 though it will feel even colder at 8. We'll see a low temperature of 0 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Wahoo could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from THU 12:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2022 in Wahoo, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Winter storm conditions are expected for parts of Nebraska today and everyone will be dealing with numbingly cold temperatures. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest forecast.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 19. Today's forecasted lo…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Wahoo today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel even colder at 12. -1 degree is today's …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Wahoo today. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. …
For the drive home in Wahoo: Partly cloudy and windy. Low 7F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be…
This evening's outlook for Wahoo: Mostly cloudy and windy early. Snow showers late. Low near 0F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. …
This evening's outlook for Wahoo: A mostly clear sky. Low 8F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Wahoo tomo…
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.