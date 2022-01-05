 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2022 in Wahoo, NE

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel even colder at 12. -1 degree is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until WED 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.

