It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30. 21 degrees is today's low. Wahoo could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2023 in Wahoo, NE
