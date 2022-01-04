 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2022 in Wahoo, NE

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Wahoo today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 7 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.

