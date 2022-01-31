Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2022 in Wahoo, NE

Wahoo folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.