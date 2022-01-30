 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2022 in Wahoo, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2022 in Wahoo, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

Wahoo residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics