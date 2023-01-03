Temperatures will be just above freezing in Wahoo today. It looks like it will be a bitter 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. There is a 46% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Wahoo could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2023 in Wahoo, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Staying dry today, but temps won't be as warm thanks to yesterday's cold front. How cold will it get tonight and what's in store for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day? Here's what you need to know.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Wahoo area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
It will be a cold day in Wahoo, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees …
Wahoo people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. 28 degrees is today…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Wahoo area Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. We will…
It will be a cold day in Wahoo, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecaste…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Wahoo area Wednesday. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. We'll see …
Wahoo's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 31F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Wahoo people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezi…
🎧 We look ahead to 2023 on the latest episode of Across the Sky!
For the drive home in Wahoo: Partly cloudy. Low 22F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Wahoo Friday. I…