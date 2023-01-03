Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2023 in Wahoo, NE

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Wahoo today. It looks like it will be a bitter 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. There is a 46% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Wahoo could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.