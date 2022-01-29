 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 29, 2022 in Wahoo, NE

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Wahoo area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 20 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.

