 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2022 in Wahoo, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2022 in Wahoo, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

It will be a cold day in Wahoo, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics