Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2022 in Wahoo, NE

It will be a cold day in Wahoo, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph.