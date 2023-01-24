Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2023 in Wahoo, NE

It will be a cold day in Wahoo, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 34 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.