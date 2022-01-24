 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2022 in Wahoo, NE

It will be a cold day in Wahoo, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 38 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Wahoo could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.

