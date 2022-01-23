Temperatures will be just above freezing in Wahoo today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2022 in Wahoo, NE
