Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2023 in Wahoo, NE

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28. We'll see a low temperature of 15 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.