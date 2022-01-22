Cool temperatures will blanket the Wahoo area Saturday. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2022 in Wahoo, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Winter weather could make travel difficult beginning late this afternoon. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest timing and snow totals.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Wahoo today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. We will …
Wahoo residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 45 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. We'll s…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel even colder at 16. We'll see a low tempe…
2021 saw an exceptional amount of extreme weather in the United States, causing more hardship during an already difficult year. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner breaks down the data.
Wahoo folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. Today's forecasted low…
Bundle up: January is when winter really arrives in many parts of the Northern Hemisphere.
Tonight's weather conditions in Wahoo: A few clouds. Low 21F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Wahoo tomorro…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel even colder at 15. We'll see a low temperature …