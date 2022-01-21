 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 21, 2022 in Wahoo, NE

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.

