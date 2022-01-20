It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel even colder at 15. We'll see a low temperature of 2 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2022 in Wahoo, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Winter weather could make travel difficult beginning late this afternoon. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest timing and snow totals.
2021 saw an exceptional amount of extreme weather in the United States, causing more hardship during an already difficult year. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner breaks down the data.
Wahoo people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Wahoo today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. We will …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel even colder at 16. We'll see a low tempe…
Wahoo folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Bundle up: January is when winter really arrives in many parts of the Northern Hemisphere.
Wahoo residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 45 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. We'll s…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel even colder at 22. We'll see a low tempe…
For the drive home in Wahoo: Mainly clear skies. Low 11F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Wahoo will be cool tomorrow. It looks like i…