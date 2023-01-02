Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2023 in Wahoo, NE

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
It will be a cold day in Wahoo, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 96% chance of rain. Wahoo could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from MON 12:00 PM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

