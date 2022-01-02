Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2022 in Wahoo, NE

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 19. Today's forecasted low temperature is 8 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until SUN 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.