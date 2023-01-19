It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Wahoo could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until THU 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2023 in Wahoo, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
A wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow for southeast Nebraska Wednesday. All snow for the rest of the state, but a lot of it. Get the latest timing as well as forecast ice and snow totals here.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Wahoo Saturday. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. We'll see sun…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Wahoo area Monday. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. The area will…
A report says Nebraska experienced five billion-dollar disasters, while a Lincoln-based insurer says hail and wind did nearly $2 billion in damage across the state.
Wahoo residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31. A 23-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on…
Wahoo residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 46 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine…
A warming trend begins today and will continue through much of the holiday weekend. Rain is coming back though with a cold front. Get all the details on today through MLK Day in our latest forecast.
Wahoo's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 31F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. …
Dry for many during the day, but rain and snow showers will return with a cold front this evening. Find out when activity will peak, how much snow is expected to fall, and what's in store for Thursday here.