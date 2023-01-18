Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2023 in Wahoo, NE

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31. A 23-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 18 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from WED 6:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
