Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2022 in Wahoo, NE

Wahoo residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 45 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South.