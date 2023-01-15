Wahoo residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 46 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2023 in Wahoo, NE
