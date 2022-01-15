Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2022 in Wahoo, NE

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel even colder at 22. We'll see a low temperature of 11 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Wahoo could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SAT 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
