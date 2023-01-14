The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Wahoo Saturday. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Wahoo could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2023 in Wahoo, NE
