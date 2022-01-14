 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2022 in Wahoo, NE

Wahoo people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 12 degrees. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 19 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 6:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.

