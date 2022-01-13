Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2022 in Wahoo, NE

Wahoo folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Wahoo could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.
