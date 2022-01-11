Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2022 in Wahoo, NE

Wahoo folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.