Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2023 in Wahoo, NE

Wahoo residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.
