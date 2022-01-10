Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2022 in Wahoo, NE

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 31. 19 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.